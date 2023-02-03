The police accuse the multinationals of looking behind the huge container ships for their role in the global coke trade. Criminals easily pay one and a half tons for information about their containers of coke. Or they ask the crew of such ships to throw drugs overboard before arriving in port. Shipping companies are a popular target for drug cartels.
Chiel Timmermans and Sander van der Werff
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Container #ships #wanted #target #drug #cartels #Crew #coke #trade
Leave a Reply