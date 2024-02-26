Mexico City.- Today, through its social networksthe Liga BBVA MX, announced that the match, Cruz Azul vs Chivascorresponding to the day ten of the Closing 2024will be played in the Aztec stadium.

The Maximum Category He stated that moving the game from Sports City stadium to the Aztec It is because on the same day the Plaza Mexico will host the concert Alejandro Fernandez.

The Liga MX stated in the bulletin that to guarantee the order and tranquility of the fans, the match Cruz Azul vs Chivas From March 2nd it changes its headquarters to stadium Aztec.

«This is due to the coincidence between the match and concert of Alejandro Fernandez which will take place in the Bullring on the same date and time, which makes the road and safety device unfeasible both due to the number of attendees expected and due to the entrance and exit roads that both venues share,” the tournament explained.

Cruz Azul will be home again at the Azteca

jam media

However, the controversial TUDN journalist, David Faitelsonrejects that that is the reason for playing in the Santa's Colossus Ursula and not in the property of the Cologne Christmas Eve.

In his official account of 'X'formerly Twitter, Faitelson stated that the clash between Blue Cross and Chivas in it Aztec stadium it is because the Machine he would realize the 'business' it would generate for him Guadalajara With the presence of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandezrecently recovered from an injury Anterior cruciate ligament.

David Faitelson tweet

Twitter David Faitelson

«That blaming Alejandro Fernandez of the change of venue for the game against Chivas It's a hoax. What happened is that Cruz Azul realized the size of the business ==Chivas, “Chicharito”== in the Aztec stadium…And that's it. “Nothing happens,” she said.

Even in the program 'Line of 4'of TUDN, David Faitelson He stressed that the business is three times larger if the Aztec stadium, something that is almost certain to happen next weekend. «What security or eight rooms. “I don't suck my thumb,” she said.

