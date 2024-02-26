The head of the Investigative Committee ordered to initiate a case for desecration of the grave of a WWII participant in Chisinau

The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to initiate a criminal case due to the desecration of the monument to the hero of the Great Patriotic War (WWII) Andrei Kolbinsky in Chisinau. The department reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to the press service, earlier information appeared in the media about the destruction of the obelisk installed on the grave of a WWII participant. It turns out that the granite slab, which was installed by the officer’s colleagues, was torn off the pedestal.

The chairman of the national organizing committee “Victory” Alexey Petrovich reported about what happened on Saturday, February 24. Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Moldova already demanded to find and punish the vandals who desecrated the monument to Kolbinsky.