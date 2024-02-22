Following his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has focused his attention on various political and strategic aspects, according to revelations obtained in a recent call with supporters. The Republican, who endorsed Donald Trump after suspending his own campaign, has issued frank comments about the concerns he harbors about the former president and his political future.

Among the main areas of post-candidacy focus, DeSantis has highlighted his concern about the direction Trump could take when selecting a running mate for 2024. In accordance with NBCin a private call with supporters, the governor warned against using “identity politics” in selecting the running mate, advocating instead for choosing the best candidate for the job.

In addition to his interest in the future Trump administration, DeSantis has expressed concern about the makeup of the former president's inner circle, suggesting that some figures could have personal agendas. He has also pointed out the lack of accountability in conservative media, accusing them of avoiding criticism of Trump.

Ron DeSantis rules out being Trump's running mate

Despite speculation about his own future ambitions, DeSantis has denied any interest in being Trump's running matealthough he has not ruled out an eventual presidential candidacy in 2028.