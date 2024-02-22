He America club is not going through the best football moment, because beyond its last draw against Mazatlan At home, the azulcrema team is very far from winning convincingly, something it has not achieved in the first nine dates of the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX.
After the last setback in the Aztec stadiumin a match where the America suffered and had to tie the game twice, André Jardine He went to a press conference to explain what happened to his team and warm up his engines for the Young Classic.
It should be noted that this bad moment of the Eagles is accentuated just before the match vs. Blue Cross this weekend, a Machine which comes at the best possible moment and after two resounding victories against Tigres and León.
The Brazilian strategist explained in a press conference that “whenever in America “You don't win and you try to give some kind of explanation, the press says that you are looking for excuses”, so he proceeded to explain what happened against Mazatlán without wanting to give excuses.
“They are factors of lack of forcefulness up front (…) In the second half we produced 9 very clear goal situations that we did not score, it is difficult for us to be more effective in resolving the games and having peace of mind”
– André Jardine at a press conference
Subsequently, garden He remarked that it is “interesting that some defensive errors that we haven't made in a long time are returning,” since in the last two games they have conceded four goals.
On the other hand, the coach of America He sent a message to the fans and himself Blue Cross Facing the Young Classic this weekend, as he assured that “this group is very strong and has a lot of character, a lot of hunger”, and then asked for support for the rest of the tournament.
“I don't know whether to ask for patience, but I do know that they continue supporting because we are not going through a good time (…) That they come, that they trust, that they help us recover the best level. I want to see Azteca pulse as it did in the moments decisive of the last tournament”
– André Jardine
Finally, he concluded with a phrase that raised the ego of his fans, as he explained that “Cruz Azul is having a good time, but America is the champion“.
The party of America vs Cruz Azul It will be this Saturday, February 24, at 9:00 p.m., in central Mexico time. It will be on the Azteca Stadium field and corresponds to Date 8 of Clausura 2024.
