Winning the lottery and becoming a multimillionaire overnight is the dream of many. Every year there are cases of people who transformed their lives thanks to a raffle ticket. But the case of a winner of US$1,600,000,000, whose identity was revealed in the state of Florida.

Be entitled to a figure of US$1,600,000,000 through the Mega Millions lottery in the Sunshine State is a record. That happened in the drawing on August 8, although it was not until September 27 when someone came forward to claim the prize, becoming the biggest winner of that lottery and the fourth largest in the history of the United States.

According to the laws in Florida, winners claiming prizes worth US$250,000 or more are temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the claim arrow. That is to say, his identity cannot be revealed by the lottery authorities, but now that enough time has passed It is already known who won the millionaire figure.

According to what was announced, the winner claimed the prize under the name Saltines Holdings LLC, a Limited Liability company that elected to receive the profits as a single payment, a lump sum amounting to US$794,248,882. The enormous figure is due to the fact that in the draw he chose the five white ball numbers and the Mega Ball number which, at that time, corresponded to: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball 14.

The number won broke a record. See also Israel kills two more Islamic Jihad leaders in airstrikes on Gaza

Presenting yourself as a company, a clever strategy of the lottery winner

It is rare for a company to be the winner of a prize, but in this case, the Delaware-based limited liability company seems to have been the best escape for the real winner not to reveal his identity because in that state it is not necessary that the name of the owner of the company be public.

What's more, according to an article by Univisionthe company was registered only on September 7 of this year with a domestic residence.

It should be noted that the winning ticket was purchased at Publix at 630 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, which is located east of Jacksonville, near the Florida coast. For its part, the grocery store will also receive a commission of US$100,000 for selling the ticket.