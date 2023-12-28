DAccording to Mexico, the USA has promised to keep the border between the two countries open despite numerous irregular crossings. “There is more and more movement at the border, on the bridges,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told reporters on Thursday. The border should not be closed. “This agreement has been reached,” the Mexican president said. On Wednesday he received, among others, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US delegation also included Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and National Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall. Immediately after the talks in Mexico City, both sides spoke of progress in migration policy without providing any further details.

10,000 illegal border crossings per day

The US border police had reported around 10,000 irregular border crossings from Mexico every day in the past few weeks – almost twice as many as before the corona pandemic. Many of them are migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Ecuador who come to the USA via Mexico and want to build a better life there.

Border policy is a particularly contentious issue in the USA and is extremely politically sensitive for President Joe Biden. The Republicans accuse the Democrat of allowing hundreds of thousands of foreigners into the country unhindered – and fueling fears of an increase in crime and drug problems.