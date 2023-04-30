Flamengo is still in a great phase in the A1 Series (first division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship. This Saturday (29), Rubro-Negro beat Real Brasília 2-0 at Estádio da Gávea, in Rio de Janeiro, for the ninth round of the competition. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Cariocas.

The goals of forwards Giovanna Crivelari and Sole Jaimes led the team to the provisional leadership of the Brasileirão, with 21 points. Ferroviária, which started the weekend at the top, with 19 points, will take to the field on Sunday (30), at 3 pm (Brasília time), against Grêmio, at the Airton Ferreira da Silva Stadium, in Eldorado do Sul (RS). ). Only one victory puts the Grená Warriors back at the top.

Related news:

The Lionesses of Planalto entered the relegation zone (four last places) with the defeat in Gávea. The team from the federal capital, in 13th place, has the same seven points as Athletico-PR, which is ahead on goal difference. This Saturday, Gurias Furacão beat last-place Ceará by 4 to 2, on Sunday, in Horizonte (CE), taking the 12th position. The Paraná team scored with defender Nayara, midfielders Verônica and Duda and striker Nathalia, while forwards Elena and Amália scored for Meninas do Vozão, who scored for the first time in the competition.

In this Saturday’s classic, São Paulo beat Palmeiras 1-0 at Allianz Parque, in the city of São Paulo, with an own goal by defender Poliana, after a cross finish by Fê Palermo, in the first half. The Palestrinas continue with 17 points, in fifth place, one position ahead of the Sovereigns, who went to 15 points and gained three positions in the table.

Atlético-MG’s defeat by Bahia, at Sesc Alterosas, in Belo Horizonte, by 1-0, guaranteed São Paulo’s permanence in the G8 (eight first placed, which would qualify for the quarterfinals if the championship ended today) until the end of the round. The Avengers dropped to tenth place with 12 points. The women from Minas Gerais were overtaken by the Women of Steel themselves, who rose to ninth, with 13 points. Striker Juliana scored the goal for the Bahians.

Finally, in the duel between teams that appear in the relegation zone, Real Ariquemes obtained the first victory in the competition by making 2 to 1 in Avaí / Kindermann, in Valerião, in Ariquemes (RO). Naiane, twice, secured the three points to Hurricane do Vale do Jamari, which follows in penultimate place. Also striker Joy scored for the Santa Catarina team, which remains in 14th position, one point ahead of the Rondonia team.