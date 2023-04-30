Businessman Thiago Brennand landed at Guarulhos Airport (Greater São Paulo) this Saturday afternoon, the 29th, accompanied by Federal Police agents. He has five preventive detention orders against him and is accused of the crimes of rape, false imprisonment, bodily harm and threat in at least eight actions in the São Paulo Courts.

Brennand arrived in Brazil on an Air France flight.

He will be taken to the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Lapa, where he will undergo a forensic examination.

Three lawyers from Recife arrived to accompany the businessman, in addition to Eduardo Cesar Leite, who is already in charge of criminal proceedings in São Paulo. In addition, an expert and a member of the consulate are waiting for the businessman on site.

Questioned by the press, the three lawyers did not want to give an interview. They must accompany Brennand’s first moments on Brazilian soil. On Sunday, the 30th, he will undergo a custody hearing and will be handed over to the state prison system.

After Brennand landed in Guarulhos, Justice Minister Flávio Dino commented on the extradition, describing the businessman as a “notorious aggressor of women”.

Brennand was arrested in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, since the last 17th, awaiting the last procedures of his extradition. This was requested by the 1st and 2nd Criminal Courts of the city of Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo, from the 6th and 30th Criminal Courts of São Paulo.

The businessman left Brazil for the country in September last year, a few days before Judge Érika Mascarenhas, from the 6th Criminal Court of São Paulo, issued his first arrest warrant.

The case gained great repercussion after model Helena Gomes came forward to denounce it. Brennand was caught on security cameras attacking her inside a gym in São Paulo in August last year.

After Helena’s complaint, other women felt encouraged to denounce the businessman. There are reports of threats, physical and verbal aggression and rape. One of the victims was forcibly tattooed with the businessman’s last name.