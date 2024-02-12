Fires | The hostel is destroyed by fire in Äkäslompolo

The rescue service does not yet have information on whether there have been any personal injuries in the accident.

Hostel building is on fire in Kolar's Äkäslompolo, Lapland rescue service informs.

It is a two-story building that, according to the fire department's estimate, will be completely destroyed in the fire. Firefighting efforts were still underway at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The rescue service is trying to limit the fire so that it does not spread to other buildings. It is believed that the extinguishing work will continue for several hours.

The rescue service does not yet have information on whether there have been any personal injuries in the accident. The cause of the fire is still not clear. The fire department was alerted about the fire at about a quarter to one in the morning.

The fire place is located on Kartanontie. There are units from Kolar, Äkäslompolo, Muonio and Sirka.

Äkäslompolo is a popular tourist destination in winter, as it is located near the Yllästunturi ski slopes.