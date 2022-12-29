Home page World

Of: Linus Prien

Split

A supermarket caught fire in Hohen Neuendorf. © Philipp Neumann/TNN/dpa

Young people probably burned down a supermarket in Hohen Neuendorf. The police are investigating against the gang, which could have been noticed in advance.

Hohen Neuendorf – In Hohen Neuendorf in Brandenburg, a supermarket was set on fire and the building burned down completely. The police are investigating on suspicion of serious arson and have a youth gang in their sights. How violently the flames raged in the supermarket building, you can see in the video, which is dated rbb was shared via Twitter. The authorities investigate on suspicion of serious arson and focus on a youth gang.

Fire in the supermarket: Four young people are probably responsible

It is currently believed that four youths in black clothing used pyrotechnics to start a fire in the area of ​​the shopping trolley shelter.

If witnesses have seen anything, they can provide information on the identity of the boys and are asked to contact the Oranienburg Police Inspectorate immediately on telephone number 03301/8510. It is quite possible that the group had already attracted attention in the days before by setting off pyrotechnics.

Fire in the supermarket: the situation was “critical” at times

In the market there were sometimes two pallets with fireworks. However, the fire brigade was able to water the pallets in time so that no fireworks went off. For a time, however, the situation was classified as “critical,” reports RTL.

In addition, two people were slightly injured by smoke injuries: “We are lucky that nobody is seriously injured,” said a fire department spokesman. According to a preliminary assessment of the situation, it is assumed that the firecrackers were thrown negligently. So the fire wasn’t started on purpose. A nearby baker and a beverage store were also affected. The property damage is believed to be two million euros. (LP)