During his sports career between 1956 and 1977, Pele set records, which his successors could not break, such as winning the World Cup 3 times.
Titles and record with clubs:
- Intercontinental Cup (1962, 1963).
- Libertadores Cup (1962, 1963).
- Brazilian state championship of Sao Paulo: (1956, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1973).
- Top scorer in the Sao Paulo State Championship 11 times: 1957 (scoring 17 goals), 1958 (58 goals), 1959 (45 goals), 1960 (33 goals), 1961 (47 goals), 1962 (37 goals), 1963 (22 goals) 1964 (34 goals), 1965 (49 goals), 1969 (26 goals), 1973 (11 goals).
- Brazilian Cup champions (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968).
- North American Football League (1977).
His career and titles with the Brazilian national team:
- He played 92 matches, scoring 77 goals.
- He began his international career on July 7, 1957 against Argentina (1-2), and ended it on July 18, 1971 against Yugoslavia (2-2).
- He won the World Cup three times (1958, 1962 and 1970).
- Final of the Copa America (1959).
Individual honors:
- Chosen by the International Olympic Committee “Athlete of the Century” in the year 199.
- Chosen by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) “Player of the Century” in the year 2000.
- Awarded the Honorary Golden Ball Award in 2014.
record numbers:
- The only one who won the World Cup three times as a player.
- The youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup final (at the age of 17 in the 1958 Sweden World Cup).
- 1281 goals in his career in 1363 (according to FIFA statistics).
- The historical top scorer for the Brazilian national team, along with Neymar (77 goals).
- The number of goals in one calendar year (127 goals in 1959).
- Record number of goals in one match (eight in Santos’ 11-0 win over Botafogo in November 1964).
