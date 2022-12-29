During his sports career between 1956 and 1977, Pele set records, which his successors could not break, such as winning the World Cup 3 times.

Titles and record with clubs:

Intercontinental Cup (1962, 1963).

Libertadores Cup (1962, 1963).

Brazilian state championship of Sao Paulo: (1956, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1973).

Top scorer in the Sao Paulo State Championship 11 times: 1957 (scoring 17 goals), 1958 (58 goals), 1959 (45 goals), 1960 (33 goals), 1961 (47 goals), 1962 (37 goals), 1963 (22 goals) 1964 (34 goals), 1965 (49 goals), 1969 (26 goals), 1973 (11 goals).

Brazilian Cup champions (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968).

North American Football League (1977).

His career and titles with the Brazilian national team: