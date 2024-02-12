Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that from today until February 25th it is possible to purchase PlayStation 5 Slim with a discount of €75. The edition with disk drive is available at the price of €474.99, instead of €549.99, while the bundle with a second DualSense will cost €534.99 instead of €609.99.

More details can be found below.

An unmissable opportunity from PlayStation 5 Slim: save €75, until February 25th

The new version of the next-gen console can be purchased, for the first time, with significant discounts in all physical and digital stores.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce that, starting today, February 12and up to Sunday 25 Februaryyou can purchase the new model Slim Of PlayStation®5 taking advantage, for the first time, of an interesting discount: the new console, with disk drive, is available at the price of €474.99*instead of €549.99**with a saving equal to €75 on the initial price. The bundled configuration with a second DualSense® is also available, at the price of €534.99* instead of €609.99**.

The new design of PS5® presents a more shape slim and comfortable compared to the previous version, with a volume it's a weight reduced, respectively, by 30% he was born in 18%it's a Ultra HD Blu-ray Discwhich for the first time is totally removable.

In addition to the new technical specifications, PS5® Slim offers all fans the opportunity to experience incredible new adventures, thanks to an important library of games which will expand further in the coming months, with the launch of titles such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin™, Stellar Blade™, Silent Hill 2 And Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

The promotion dedicated to PlayStation®5 Slim is active at all retailers participating in the initiative and on direct.playstation.comthe official online store branded PlayStation®.

For more information, see: https://blog.it.playstation.com/2024/02/12/risparmia-75e-su-ps5-fino-al-25-febbraio/

*Promotional price suggested to the public.

**Minimum recommended retail price in the last 30 days.

The prices indicated are those charged on direct.playstation.com, therefore they may undergo variations at the discretion of participating retailers. Offer valid only on PS5 console with disc drive (model group slim). While stocks last.