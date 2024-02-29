













This February 29 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrived on PS5 consoles for the enjoyment of its fans. One of the new features that this title brings are the synergy skills and abilities, which make our team work together to create more solid attacks and defenses. Here we tell you how they work.

You learn the process to unlock them in the first hours of the game. Throughout your adventure you will find shops and small branches of Maghnata Books. These places are where you can spend the SP points you acquire either by finding respective tomes for each character or by leveling up in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Here you will find a skill tree from where you can unlock both synergy skills and synergy abilities. Each character has their own tree and from there you can see which partner they can use to make these attacks and defense skills.

To unlock as quickly as you can all the available ones in Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwe highly recommend doing the secondary missions. Since many of these focus on specific characters and increase your level of attachment to them. In addition, with the experience that these missions grant, you will have enough SP points to buy all the synergies.

How are synergies used in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has Synergy Skills and Synergy Abilities. Skills can be activated at practically any time during the battle, just press R1 and the assigned button, although there are certain parameters to increase its effectiveness. For example, there are some that will be more damaging or protective if you use them just before receiving a blow. While others will ask you to leave a button pressed to accumulate energy and release its maximum potential.

Synergy abilities are the most powerful and therefore require the most work to use. While you are in combat you will see that small vertical bars appear below the character names. To unleash one of these powerful abilities you must fill these bars.

Source: Square Enix.

The way you do this is by using each character's unique abilities. In the skill description you will see if it is effective in filling the synergy bar. Of course, since they are team skills, you must make sure that both characters working in the synergy have their bars full.

Although a bit complex, this encourages experimentation in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, as it forces you to constantly control your colleagues. Once you use the synergy abilities you will see that the process was worth it. Not only are they very powerful attacks, but they grant advantages such as unlimited magic or an extra bar of ATB. So take advantage and try to use them whenever you have the opportunity.

