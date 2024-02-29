The exhibition includes boats of all types and a large representation of the auxiliary industry

The most important nautical event in the Region of Murcia returns, both for its size and for its social, economic and sporting impact. The Marina de las Salinas Boat Show-Region of Murcia will hold its 12th edition from March 28 to 31, coinciding – as usual – with the Holy Week holidays, with the aim that professional visitors and the public In general, they have the opportunity to visit the San Pedro del Pinatar sports dock and see the largest naval showcase.

Family atmosphere at the Marina de las Salinas Boat Show-Region of Murcia.

This meeting, which has become a phenomenon of attraction, brings together fifty of the main brands in the sector that show the latest developments and everything you need to enjoy the sea. The exhibition consists of all types of boats: sailing, motor, fishing, cruising, new, used and of more or less length, sailing clubs, charters, motors, clothing and nautical accessories, as well as a large representation of the auxiliary industry, such as rental and sale of moorings, maritime security, jet skis and naval decoration.

For this reason, companies interested in participating in the XII Marina de las Salinas Boat Show-Region of Murcia already have all the necessary information at their disposal on the website marinadelassalinas.es, as well as contact information. Curiously, a wide representation of the stands repeats edition after edition due to the high profitability that their attendance at the nautical fair brings. Because it serves as an ideal setting to open new businesses, network, promote your products and services and even market them immediately, given that it is a direct sales fair.

Great showcase of boats in the San Pedro sports dock.

The event will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., uninterrupted, throughout the four opening days, or in other words, from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday. Access is completely free. An average of 25,000 visitors are expected to attend, following the figures from the historical series, coming mainly from the Region of Murcia, as well as the Valencian Community, Madrid and Andalusia. It also arouses great interest among foreign populations living in the Levant, led by the United Kingdom, France and Belgium, who have a strong love for sailing throughout the year, thus breaking seasonality and not limiting themselves to holiday periods.

For all audiences

In parallel, the nautical event has an extensive program of activities so that families, couples and friends can enjoy their stay. Among the planned events, children's games, magic shows, music concerts and the third edition of the Marina de las Salinas Emerging Designers Contest stand out, which will take place on Saturday the 30th, starting at 3:00 p.m.

The nautical meeting brings together around 25,000 people per edition.

In addition, the port of Pinata offers an interesting leisure and restaurant area, made up of restaurants, cafes, ice cream parlors and commercial stores, so that the stay is pleasant and for all tastes.

The Marina de las Salinas Boat Show – Region of Murcia, which is held outdoors, is organized by Marina de las Salinas and the Nautical Association of the Region of Murcia (ANAM) and has spectacular views of both the Mediterranean Sea and the Arenales and Salinas de San Pedro regional park.