The day of Fiat Pandina has arrived. From the Pomigliano d'Arco plant, the Turin brand will present the updated version of the current best seller on the Italian market, with the new name which will serve above all to distinguish this variant from the new Panda which we will see in its world premiere on 11 July in Turin. The CEO of Fiat, Olivier Francois, will reveal the news for the current range of the Italian city car, waiting to find out how the future of this model will change with the arrival of the Grande Panda. FormulaPassion will be present in Pomigliano to attend the unveil of the new Fiat Pandina but it will be possible to follow the live streaming of the event also thanks to the video below.

Fiat Pandina, what we know

It was the Turin car manufacturer itself that announced this small revolution for this car, with the current Fiat Panda which will become the Pandina and will remain in production until 2026 on the Pomigliano lines. With MY2024 some new features will be introduced, such as technological growth which will include new ADAS and a more digitalised dashboard but maintaining the design and shapes almost unchanged. Even the engines should not change, with the new Fiat Pandina which will be powered by only the 70 HP 1.0 Hybrid combined with a manual gearbox and front-wheel drive.

The new Panda

As regards the new Fiat Panda, production will take place outside Italy, in Serbia at the Kragujevac plant. Here a car will be created with larger dimensions than the current generation, which will have as its basis the Smart Car, a platform for emerging countries derived from the CMP and already used for the new Citroen e-C3. Precisely with this model the Pandina will have several characteristics in common, such as the powertrain which will be composed of an engine capable of delivering 113 HP, 83 kW, combined with a 44 kWh battery with LFP chemistry which will be able to guarantee a autonomy of over 300 km. The new Fiat Panda should cost less than 25,000 euros