WhatsApp introduces 'Search by Date' feature, making it easier to find messages and media on Android, iOS and Web for efficient communication.

In an update for its users, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that makes browsing messages in the app much easier. With the newly implemented “Search by Date” feature, WhatsApp users can now find targeted messages by simply selecting a specific date. This feature, which makes it easier to find specific conversations and media, is currently rolling out to Android devices and is already available on iOS devices, Mac desktops and WhatsApp Web. Most recently, a function was introduced that… Fast forward and rewind videos by double clicking let.

© WhatsApp Blog

How does “Search by Date” work?

To take advantage of this new feature, users open a chat, tap the contact or group name at the top of the screen, then select the Search option. They can then select a date to jump to in their chat history. This makes it possible to quickly find conversations from special days or reach important messages without long scrolling.

In addition to the “Search by Date” function, WhatsApp also offers extensive search options within chats. Users can still search for media, links and documents, which is particularly useful when looking for a specific photo or file shared with friends or in a group. By selecting the contact or group names and clicking Media, Links, and Documents, users can switch between search options.

Benefits of the new search function and further updates for users on WhatsApp

This new feature not only makes it easier to search for specific messages, but also improves the user experience by saving time and making it easier to organize chat histories. The ability to jump directly to messages from a specific date is a huge advantage for anyone who uses WhatsApp as their primary means of communication for personal, professional or educational purposes.

In addition to the “Search by Date” feature, WhatsApp has introduced other innovations and security warnings that improve the user experience while increasing security. WhatsApp strengthens data protection through the Introducing screenshot blocking for profile photosto prevent unwanted copies. In addition, users can now Change app theme colorwhich offers more personalization options and the Police are currently warning of a new scam on WhatsApp. Users should pay attention to and report suspicious messages to protect themselves and others NEXTG.tv reported.