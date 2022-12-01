Lamborghini presented at the Art Basel in Miami the Huracan Dirt. Porsche made its debut a few weeks earlier 911 Dakarthus populating the world of super sports cars ready to get their wheels dirty. And Ferraris? At the moment there is no indiscretion that the Cavallino is interested in this declination for his models but there are still those who wanted to imagine a response from Maranello to the move by the Bull and the Zuffenhausen house. Is called Ferrari SF90 Dakar Cross Edition and uses the Modenese brand’s plug-in hybrid supercar as its basis.

It is obviously a totally invented rendering, which was created by the Instagram user @idlar_project interested in giving an answer to the Huracan Sterrato and 911 Dakar with the Prancing Horse on the nose. The first difference compared to the SF90 Stradale it is above all the ground clearance, with the car having been conceived with specific suspensions to make it also suitable for off-road use. A roof rack even popped up on the roof, thus transforming the super sports car from Maranello into a vehicle ready (almost) for anything. On the latter it was even placed a spare wheelshould ever there be a need to replace a tire during an excursion away from the asphalt.

Other distinctive elements are the contrasting wheel arches in black, the more robust side skirts for greater protection of the car body, as well as a black bonnet and front splitter as well which give the Ferrari SF90 Dakar Cross Edition a decidedly more aggressive look than the standard version. On the muzzle some specific lights have been added to illuminate the path even at night. A Ferrari of this type, equipped with a 1,000 HP powertrain, would undoubtedly be unique in the segment, surpassing both Porsche and Lamborghini. Performance, however, should undoubtedly be limited in order to comply with certain safety regulations, particularly in terms of tyres.