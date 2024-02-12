Ferrari, the anticipation for the SF-24 is growing

There is less and less left until the presentation of the new one Ferrari, that SF-24 which in the team's intentions will have to be a substantial step forward compared to 2023. Tomorrow, around midday, we will know the livery of the new car. A car that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz naturally saw in preview.

The Ferrari tweet

Ferrari, which in recent days has played with fans with numerous teaserpublished the first words of the drivers in front of the new car this evening.

🗣 “It looks racey, it looks nice. It's red as expected!” Fred, Charles and Carlos get their first look at the SF-24… Here's their reaction 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZwzSxdBRHR — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 12, 2024

In a conversation with a joking tone, Leclerc ironically “spoils” how the car is red, Sainz adds the detail of a car with a lighter and brighter color than that of the SF-23.

The two Cavallino drivers are in their last year of living together in Maranello before the arrival of Lewis Hamilton. In three seasons they have collected five victories (three for Leclerc – all in 2022 – and two for Sainz, one in 2022 and the other in 2023). The presentation can be followed live on the team's website and its YouTube channel, accompanied by statements from team principal Frederic Vasseur and the drivers themselves. Then, finally, the track will speak: tests from 21 to 23 February, inaugural Bahrain GP on 2 March.