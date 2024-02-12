In USAthe health authorities of Oregon have confirmed the first case of bubonic plague in a human since 2015. The patient, whose identity has not yet been revealed, He contracted the disease from his cat.

In response to the case, Oregon health authorities are working hard to contain any outbreak disease potential.

To date, extensive follow-up has been carried out to identify and contact all people who have been in close contact with the patient and his pet. These people have been given preventive medications to prevent the spread of the disease. bubonic plague.

Despite initial concern, authorities consider the risk of the infection spreading to the community to be low. The case was detected and treated in the early stages of the disease, which has helped limit its spread. Until now, no more cases have been reported bubonic plague during investigation of communicable diseases.

The bubonic plague: A real risk

The bubonic plague is a serious illness which can progress to more dangerous forms, such as septicemic plague or pneumonic plague, if not diagnosed and treated in time. This case in Oregon is the first since 2015, when a teenager contracted the disease after being bitten by an infected flea during an outdoor activity .

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis. It is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected fleas that feed on rodents, such as rats, which act as primary hosts for the bacteria.

What are the symptoms of bubonic plague?

The disease can manifest itself in several ways, but typically causes fever, chills, headache, general weakness, and swollen lymph nodes known as buboes, hence their name.

No treatment, bubonic plague can be deadlybut with appropriate antibiotics, survival rates are high.

Although rare today, bubonic plague can still be found in certain parts of the world, especially in areas where sanitary conditions are poor and rodents carrying the bacteria are present.