It’s not clear how much appeal i are getting World Cup 2022 which are still being played in Qatar, what is certain is that some current football champions cannot enjoy the show on the pitch since their respective national teams have not qualified. Italy is the clearest example, but it’s not the only one: even Norway for example didn’t get the pass for the competition, and so one of the strongest forwards around, Erling Haaland, will have to enjoy the games from the sofa. Or maybe not quite from the couch.

In fact, the Manchester City center forward preferred to go on vacation to Italy, before restarting preparations for the resumption of the Premier League. Taking advantage of his presence in our country, the Norwegian born in 2000 decided to visit the headquarters of Ferrari in Maranello. A simple visit? Probably not: in fact, it seems that the young striker went there with the precise intention of buying a new Prancing Horse car. On the other hand, Haaland is not lacking in passion for supercars (and certainly not even the money to buy them), it is no coincidence that the attacker has a passion for supercars and luxury cars, so much so that on the previous holiday he was surprised whizzing through the streets of Marbella aboard a rare SF90 Stradale. Buying one new supercar from MaranelloSo it wouldn’t be surprising.

And that’s not all, because according to reports from the local press, Haaland would also have allowed himself a lunch at the Montana restaurant Fiorano Modenese, a classic destination for VIPs who travel to the area and a stronghold of Ferrari drivers. So cuisine and supercars: two of the great excellences of Emilia Romagna that have brought many sporting champions closer to this land have also had the same effect on Erling Haaland. Which is very ready to get to the steering wheel of his new Ferrari.