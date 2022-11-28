As you probably already know, a remake of the original The Witcher of 2007 is in development. Although the details of this title remain a mystery, a recent report by CD Projekt Red has revealed that this installment will be an open world gamesomething that the original title was not.

Within the documents shared by the most recent fiscal report, it was revealed that the remake of The Witcher It will be “a story-focused single-player open-world RPG.” Previously, the studio had only confirmed that it would be another “large-scale” Witcher game, but since the original isn’t open-world, there was speculation as to whether or not the remake would resemble the 2007 version or something closer to it. The Witcher 3.

In The Witcherplayers will be able to tour Temeria, and that includes, Vizima, its capital, which was briefly visited in The Witcher 3, as well as the other zones in this region. Originally, each of these areas was divided up as a different level, and for the most part, once one is completed, players cannot return. Fortunately, In the remake, all these areas will be connected, so you’ll be able to roam the map at your leisure.

Unfortunately, At the moment there is no more information about it., and CD Projekt Red has mentioned that it will be some time before more details are released. On related topics, trailer reveals the improvements of The Witcher 3 in next-gen. Similarly, more than 260 thousand people want Henry Cavil to return to the series of The Witcher.

Editor’s Note:

Although there is still a lot to know, it seems that this will be the remake that everyone is waiting for. The Witcher 3 It has been a great success, but not everyone has played the previous two titles, and this will be the best way to do it, especially due to the use of Unreal Engine 5.

Via: IGN