Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Naryshkin predicted a sad fate for Ukraine under the current regime

Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia Sergei Naryshkin answered a question from journalist Pavel Zarubin about the future fate of Ukraine. In his opinion, the fate of the state in the form in which it now exists, and most importantly with the “regime that rules Ukraine,” will be very sad.

Naryshkin said that Russia will not stop halfway

The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service also assured that Russia will not abandon the work it has started.

“We, Russia, will not stop halfway – in the philosophical sense of the word,” he said. He spoke about this earlier, at the opening ceremony of the memorial to the victims of the Nazi genocide in the USSR during the Great Patriotic War.

Photo: Sergey Pyatakov / RIA Novosti

“We are learning more and more about the crimes of the Nazis and their accomplices, such as Bandera, during the Great Patriotic War, especially in the occupied territories,” Naryshkin noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry predicted the fate of Afghanistan for Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following the results of Russian diplomacy in 2023 that Ukraine will face the fate of Afghanistan.

He emphasized that the West is leading to an escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. “Where there was a similar turn of events before—Afghanistan. The Americans were there for 20 years. (…) What did they achieve there? Or the same Iraq. (…) Ukraine, unfortunately, faces the same fate, because by relying on the owner, not understanding that the owner thinks only about himself, and not at all about you, you cannot count on the interests of your people being somehow taken into account,” he said.

Related materials:

Lavrov also said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is increasingly fighting off the hands of Western curators. According to him, this explains Kyiv’s refusal to hold presidential elections.