Explosion on the football planet this Friday with the surprise announcement of the march of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, after more than eight years and an adventure rich in trophies with the Liverpool, but that has left the technician “lacking energy.”

“I'm, how can I say it… lacking energy,” declared the 56-year-old coach, winner of six major titles since he took charge of the 'Reds'.

Difficult to assimilate his departure

The German, turned into an idol of Anfield Due to his fiery and his successes, he will try to say goodbye with one or several more titles between now and May, and thus expand his legend in the port and popular city in the northwest of England.

“Let's make the most of this season and have another reason to smile when we look back in the future,” the German said in an interview on the club's website, where the news was announced.

His Liverpool is leader of the Premier League and is still alive in the League Cup (qualified for the final on February 25 against the Chelsea), English Cup (classified to the fourth round) and Europa League (classified to the round of 16).

“For me, it was super, super, super important that I could help right the ship” after “a super difficult season” last year, explained the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund coach.

Liverpool finished the year with a bang but this was not enough to earn a ticket to the Champions League, a competition historically liked by the 'Reds'.

Klopp won the entity's sixth 'Orejona' in June 2019 against the Tottenham in the final, before winning the desired Premier League title in 2020, thirty years after the 'Reds' last title in the English league.

These two feats, among others, allowed him to enter the select club of Anfield legends, along with the Scot Bill Shankly (in the position from 1959 to 1974), and other coaches who also made history with the Mersey club, such as Bob Paisley (1974-1983), Kenny Dalglish (1985-1991) or Gerard Houllier (1998-2004).

“I can understand that it's a shock to a lot of people right now when you hear it the first time,” he acknowledged of his planned departure at the end of the season.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our fans, I love the team, I love the coaching staff. I love everything. But the fact that I made this decision shows you that I am convinced that it is the one that I have to drink”.

Mental fatigue therefore prevailed over the unconditional love that Klopp professes for the club he arrived in October 2015, as successor to the less fortunate Brendan Rodgers.

The song…

Klopp went out to the field this Sunday to accompany his players in the warm-up before the match against the Norwich and the state exploded.

The fans sang to him, showed their love and thanked him for everything he did for the club.

Klopp came out serious, sparing and on some occasions lowered his head. He sat on the bench and looked toward the stands.

