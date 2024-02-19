Haute couture represents the apotheosis of fashion. Thousands of hours of work can be put into a single garment, intended to be worn only once. Haute couture offers a window into a multibillion-dollar industry. But it is also a pillar of French soft power, which was perfectly expressed this year in the works of Dior, Imane Ayissi, Sara Chraïbi, or the interpretation of Jean Paul Gaultier's DNA by the Irish designer Simone Rocha. France 24 takes you on a tour of the catwalks.

#Fashion #Haute #couture #springsummer #pillar #French #soft #power