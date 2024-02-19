Millionaires He continues to suffer due to injuries, which do not give the team led by Alberto Gamero any respite. In the duel against Águilas Doradas on matchday 7 of the Colombian League he added a new loss: Omar Bertel He left on a stretcher and crying.

The left back, who started the game as a winger in Alberto Gamero's team, did not complete the nine minutes of the game when he asked for a change due to severe pain in one of his legs.

The soccer match between Millonarios vs Aguilas for the Betplay league is played at the El Campín Stadium. Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME

Bertel left the field of play in the 10th minute for the youth Yúber Quiñones. The 27-year-old footballer was severely beaten emotionally and had to be removed from the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium on a stretcher and in tears.

Medic report

The soccer match between Millonarios vs Aguilas for the Betplay league is played at the El Campín Stadium. Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME

This Monday Millonarios officially reported what happened to the footballer and the news is not good at all, since the Achilles heel injury was confirmed.

“A few minutes after the match against Aguilas Doradas began on matchday 7 of the 2024-1 League, the left back, Omar Bertel, had to be replaced after suffering discomfort in one of his heels. The player was removed on a stretcher and Yuber Quiñones came in to replace him. After undergoing the corresponding medical examinations, Millonarios FC reports that player Omar Bertel suffered an Achilles Tendon injury. “In the coming days a surgical procedure will be carried out with the player.”says the blue club.

“The entire blue family sends a lot of strength to Bertel and we look forward to his return to the courts!” he adds in his statement.

There are already nine players who are in the Millonarios infirmary after the injuries of Mackalister Silva, Daniel Cataño, Juan Carlos Pereira, Danovis Banguero, Jader Valencia, Luis Paredes, Samuel Asprilla, Leonardo Castro and Larry Vásquez, the latter two were dropped of the duel against Águilas due to muscle overload.

SPORTS

