Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during an interview, the head of Marvel Kevin Fegie has made several statements on what we will see in the near future and beyond. After the absence of Deadpool 3 (but with a statement about it from Kevin Fegie who made us raise our antennas) and other names that were considered eligible from the main stage, the boss has nevertheless released some important information on some of the productions in the pipeline.

Among these, as the title suggests, there is also the awaited new film de The fantastic Fourwhich however apparently it will not be an origin story as many had assumed. These are his words: “Many people know this origin story, many people know the basics. How could we ever take this and bring (to the public ed) something they haven’t seen yet? ».

A speech that is flawless, and therefore makes us think that probably what we will see in the next film will be something new, or in any case taken from comics that see the Fantastic 4 team more than in activity. What should we expect? Once again here are the words of Fegie: “We have set ourselves some really important goals, bringing all this to the screen”. We just have to wait for further news.