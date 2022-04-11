Falcao García has been dragging a muscle injury in a calf for six weeks, He is still out of the group and his return is pending improvement of those inconveniences that keep him without playing since February 26 against Real Madrid and he will not be this Monday against Valencia either.

“Falcao is injured and is going to stay out. We don’t usually put medical reports, but he still hasn’t trained with the group and we won’t be able to count on him for tomorrow’s match,” said Rayo Vallecano coach Iraola.

The muscle injury suffered by the Colombian is not allowing him to enjoy continuity in this 2022 and, for the moment, prevented him from playing the historic second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Betis and the last four league games against Cádiz, Seville, Atlético de Madrid and Granada.

Falcao has played 20 official games with Rayo this season, eight as a starter, and has scored five goals in 769 minutes of play.

Falcao’s loss is being a major setback for Andoni Iraola, since the Madrid team is going through a serious crisis with the goal.

In the eleven League games that he has played this 2022, he has not won any and has only scored five goals.

Likely lineups

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mario Suarez, Catena, Fran Garcia; Valentin, Pathe Ciss; Isi Palazon, Trejo, Alvaro; Guardiola.

Valencia: Mamardashvili; Paulista, Guillamón, Alderete, Gayà, Thierry, Soler, Ilaix, Yunus; Hugo Duro, Guedes.

