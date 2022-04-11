Capcom announced the official release date of the Capcom Fighting Collectiona huge container in which ten historical fighting games reside: we find Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers ‘Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire , Red Earth, Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo and Hyper Street Fighter II.

Available from June 24, this collection is definitely aimed at nostalgics but it must be remembered that some of these are still played today, even in some dedicated tournaments. On the other hand, it is a great way to retrace the history of one of the most long-lived genres of the videogame market, given the milestones present within it.

To all fans of gems, moonlight-loving night warriors and full metal fighters: Capcom Fighting Collection arrives on June 24, 2022. Pre-order now to get a bonus combo! pic.twitter.com/HOHf4XHRS3 – Capcom Italia (@CapcomItalia) April 11, 2022



In the meantime, pre-orders are also open which will allow you to obtain various bonuses, such as 18 remixed music tracks and new illustrations. We leave you with the trailer: