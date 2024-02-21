by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen immediately dominant in the Bahrain tests

Max Verstappen he is happy with how the “first day of school” in Bahrain went. And, seeing both the times and the pace of the RB20, it couldn't be otherwise. The Dutchman in fact led the day-1 rankings with over a second ahead of the competition, impressing above all with his consistent performance in the race pace with the medium C3 tyre, where he put together a series of high 1:34s when the rest of the troop got by between 1:36 and 1:37.

Of course, at the moment it is impossible to know in detail the type of work carried out by Red Bull and its opponents, but the first signal has been sent and – if a decisive response does not arrive in the next two days – it would be very scary.

Verstappen's words

“It's a great feeling to be back driving an F1 and today I had fun on the track. We did a lot of laps and tried different things with the car, which was important, so overall I'm happy with how it went“, commented the three-time world champion. “After the winter break, the first laps always surprise you a little, but then you get back into the rhythm quite quickly. Overall, the car responded well and considering it was just testing, we had a good day. As for tomorrow, we're talking to our engineers to understand what the plans will be, but I'm looking forward to getting in the car this afternoon“.

Lambiase's words

“This year the winter break was quite short but despite this, the amount of work done on the car was as impressive as ever“, added Gian Piero Lambiase, the Dutchman's race engineer. “We arrived in Bahrain with some unknowns in a relatively new car, but we tested most of the fundamentals on the first day and got the answers we needed. Now we have a solid foundation to face the next few days“.