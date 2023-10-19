Stefano Domenicali was nominated Knight of Labor yesterday in the ceremony which took place at the Quirinale Palace. The manager from Imola, together with 24 other Italians, was appointed on 2 June and before leaving for Austin for the United States GP he received the insignia of Cavaliere del Lavoro from the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in the presence of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

Domanicali is president and CEO of Formula 1, the company that holds the brand and commercial rights to the Formula 1 World Championship Grands Prix.

Since 2021 he has driven revenue growth of over 20% and developed investments in technology by 30%. Over 2 billion viewers is the estimated global audience. It increased its employees from 615 to 677.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1 with FIA president, Ben Sulayem

After having had a brilliant career within Ferrari, reaching the role of Team Principal, Stefano left the Scuderia in 2014 and at the end of the year was called to Audi to head the New Business Initiatives.

Domenicali had been sought to evaluate the feasibility of an F1 team with the Rings brand which will actually arrive in 2026, while in February he had been appointed president and CEO of Lamborghini, contributing in 2018 to the launch of Hurus which had allowed an increase of the turnover of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company by over 50%.