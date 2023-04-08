Time for initial assessments for the Formula 1 Circus, which with the end of the Australian Grand Prix enters a month-long break. Despite only three races held so far, there have been the first penalties for replacing power unit components beyond the maximum allowed. Furthermore, in Melbourne all the Ferrari-powered cars mounted the second internal combustion engine of the year.

New power units

In Saudi Arabia, Ferrari he had replaced the internal combustion engines on both the works cars of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, according to the team as a precaution. The same explanation was given in Australia, where second heat engines were fitted to customer cars: the Haas of Magnussen and Hulkenberg and the Alfa Romeos of Bottas and Zhou. The impression, however, is that the Ferrari orbit teams are trying to stock up on engines in order to then be able to cancel the penalties on the grid at the first useful opportunity. Just this strategy was followed to perfection by Red Bull, which had already approved a second battery and control unit on Perez’s RB19 in Saudi Arabia. In Australia the Mexican got bogged down in Q1 in qualifying and being forced to start from the back anyway, the team fitted new batteries and control units for the third time. Having gone over the season limit, the number 11 Red Bull started the race from the pit lane.

Exchange movements

At the start of the Australian Grand Prix, Mercedes homologated the second change of the season on both Hamilton’s and Russell’s cars. The same was done by AlphaTauri, who mounted the second transmission on Yuki Tsunoda’s car. Nyck de Vries, on the other hand, did free practice on Friday with an additional change compared to the four that can be approved during the season, an option granted by the regulation up to four times in the season. The suspicion is that the Red Bull family wanted to test some modifications to the gearbox, a component that continues to create problems in climbing and reliability. The transmissions are homologated from the beginning of 2022, but as for the power units, the technical regulation allows modifications for reliability reasons.

Drivers table

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Heat engine: maximum 3 per season)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the turbo: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the crankshaft: maximum 3 per season)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery: maximum 2 per season)

CE: Control Electronics (Control unit: maximum 2 per season)

EX: Exhaust (Exhausts: Max 8 per season)

GB: Gearbox (Gearbox gears: maximum 4 replacements per season)

GC: Gearbox Case (Gearbox outer casing: maximum 4 replacements per season)

Pilot ICE extension CT MGU-H MGU-K EX THERE IS FORMER GB GC Verstappen 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 Perez 1 1 1 1 3 3 1 2 2 Leclerc 2 1 2 1 2 3 1 1 1 Sainz 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Russell 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Hamilton 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Or with 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Gasly 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Plates 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Norris 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 1 1 Bottas 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Zhou 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Stroll 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Alonso 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Magnussen 2 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Hulkenberg 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 DeVries 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 1 1 Tsunoda 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 Albon 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Sargeant 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1

Motorists table

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Heat Engine)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the turbo)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the crankshaft)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery)

CE: Control Electronics (Control unit)

EX: Exhaust

See also Hamilton: "Russell seems a genuine and pleasant person" | FormulaPassion.it Motorist ICE extension CT MGU-H MGU-K EX THERE IS FORMER Mercedes (8 cars) 10 9 9 9 8 8 16 Ferrari (6 cars) 12 6 7 6 7 8 7 Red Bull Powertrain (4 cars) 5 5 5 5 6 7 5 Renault (2 cars) 2 2 2 2 2 2 2