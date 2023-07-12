The Tar judges had allowed her to access the Maturity exam, despite the five failings in the report card. But in the end she was rejected. The commission therefore agreed with the verdict of her teachers. One of the girl’s teachers at the Da Vinci high school in Trento therefore decided to write a letter of protest to the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara.

“I see more and more kids chasing easy paths, helped by families and society to look for tricks to move forward, in the superficial vision of a world in which you have to prove how smart you are and not how good you are. What should the school teach? I ask myself this as I see my category humiliated by a decision that surpasses it and takes away its authority”, writes Alessio Marinelli, professor of mathematics and physics, in the letter to the Ministry of Education with 110 signatures of colleagues collected in just over 24 hours .

“The point, Mr. Minister, is not the specific case that will have its conclusion in one way or another. The point is the school and its future”, reads the letter in which it is asked “to bring the figure of the teacher back to the center of the school, starting with small things, trying to enhance our commitment with deeds and avoiding demeaning situations” .

The suspension of the Tar – reads the letter – “is a slap to the credibility of the teacher”. Furthermore, continues the teacher, “the decree puts the serenity of judgment of the teaching staff in difficulty. Who will have the strength, the courage, the tenacity to face a painful but sometimes necessary choice, such as a rejection? I also find the idea that you only need a good lawyer, the idea of ​​being willing to do anything to get away with it, deplorable. No Mr. Minister, I don’t think this is the right teaching to give to the kids”.

Another request is to “review university entrance tests. During the fifth year many students are practically ghosts”, underlining that “advancing the tests to January and February is a slap to the dignity of the secondary school system”.