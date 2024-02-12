The TV Azteca reality show 'Exatlón México' will have one more eliminated and it will be this Monday at night when it is announced, since for the only time the broadcast changed from Sunday to Monday.

Through social networks, Antonio Rosique, host of 'Exatlón México 2024', announced that the date of the elimination night was changing for this occasion from Sunday, February 11 to Monday, the 12th and It will be tonight when we will find out who leaves the reality show.

Javier Cortés was eliminated from 'Exatlón México 2024' Last week, Antonio Rosique bid him farewell and told him that he had been a great participant who left his mark on his time on the TV Azteca reality show.

On this occasion, and according to several news portals, in 'Exatlón México 2024' They will seek to put an element of the red team at risk to balance their strengths and remain with the same number of participants.

It is contemplated that the elimination duel tonight on Monday will be between Macky González, from the blue team, against Ana Lago, from the red team, since both participants have registered lower performance during the last days of the competition.

Eliminated from 'Exatlón México 2024':

Ernesto Cázares (blue)

Mireya Bianchi (blue)

Diego Balleza (red)

Jawy (blue)

Giovanna Villegas (blue)

Daniela Reza (red)

Edgar Solis (red)

Gloria Murillo (red)

Nano Ilianovich (blue)

Heber Gallegos (red)

Javier Cortes (blue)

The seventh season of the reality show 'Exatlón México 2024' It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Azteca Uno, Sundays are elimination nights starting at 2000 p.m. on the same channel.

