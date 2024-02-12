Although many think that Xbox is going to disappear from the console market, it could be said that they are totally wrong, given that the rumors of a new device are stronger than ever, and this would be one of the most ambitious in this industry due to its components. creation. However, there is a detail regarding the device, and that is that it would not be being developed by those in charge of X/S Seriesbut by creatives who have taken the lead to have a new approach.

As mentioned in the latest podcast known as Xbox Era, Jason Ronald, responsible for leading the development of the hardware of the consoles we currently have, will no longer be in charge for the next generation in direct competition against sony. In its place will be neither more nor less than surfacewho essentially in Microsoft They have dedicated themselves to creating some devices such as tablets and even dedicated laptops.

Surface is a line of computing devices manufactured by Microsoft. Initially launched in 2012, the Surface series encompasses a variety of devices, including tablets, convertibles (2-in-1), and laptops.

According to Nick Baker (XboxEra) Jason Ronald, the person responsible for leading development of the Xbox Series X|S hardware, will not be in charge of Microsoft's next gaming device. His team got replaced by Surface team. pic.twitter.com/7UWOnI8Ezl — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) February 11, 2024

Given all this rumor, it continues to be mentioned that presumably the next line of consoles Xbox will take the leap 2026this to show that they want to take a new leap and for the users lost along the way to recover to finally return to the era of 360. This also happened at the time, since they were a year ahead of the PS3then it is possible that Sony will be cornered to release the PS6 ahead of time, but for now all this should be taken with a grain of salt, since nothing is confirmed.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It is always good to change developers, because they may have a different approach that can give the next console an innovative touch, then we will see if in the end they are going to create that device that people are so eagerly looking for.