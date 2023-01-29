Mexico. Ester Expósito is one of the most successful young Spanish actresses of the moment, because in addition to dazzling with her talent, He does it with his beauty on social networks.

Ester Expósito proves to be the most seductive Spaniard with the photographs that she takes and uploads to platforms such as Tik Tok and Instagram, and there are some that she has recently shared in which its indisputable beauty is obvious.

Ester turned 23 years old on January 26 and she does so enjoying her worldwide success, as she is known thanks to her performance in the Netflix series Elite, for which she is also recognized as one of the most talented actresses.

Ester is a movie and television superstar, and she also impresses with her statuesque figure, worthy of admiration at all hours and deserving of the more unexpected compliments from his followers.

The Spanish woman has 28.2 million fans on Instagram and she surprises them daily with videos and images of her that she takes in daily life or as soon as a public event is called, also with her looks she always leaves everyone “jaws open”.

Expósito is originally from Madrid, Spain, and according to information in her biography, from her childhood she showed a taste for art, for which she began her preparation artistic supported by her parents.

Ester Expósito has been seen in other television projects such as I am alive, La marquesita, Alguien tiene que muerir and in films such as When angels sleep, Your son and Mom or dad?, thus standing out for her talent and powerfully calling the attention with her beauty.