The representations made by Artificial Intelligence have become a more common topic in social networks, because through these automatic learning codes, imagining what a person, object or situation would look like has become a simple task.

This was what a user did on the social network of TikTokwho went viral for showing what biblical characters and catastrophic events would look like represented with Artificial Intelligence.

This TikTok user is known as @theaidrawing and recently caused controversy by showing how would it look “Virgin Mary” in real life.

The user used as an example an invocation of the Virgin of the Conception, without expecting that the representation made with the AI ​​would be completely different.

In the image created by the AI, you can see a woman dressed in white clothes, with an oval face and smooth white skin, holding a bouquet of pink roses.

As expected, the representation generated controversy among Internet users, who thought that the Virgin Mary was actually darker because of the region in which she was born. On the other hand, there were those who considered the image created by AI to be very beautiful.

What is AIART?

Art created with artificial intelligence is the trend that consists of creating images or representations using AI or machine learning systems, which are capable of generating images based on descriptions, information and prior knowledge that can also be images.