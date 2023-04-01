Perez disappointment

The most surprising moment of qualifying in Melbourne already occurred in Q1, when Red Bull’s Sergio Perez it went off the track in turn 3. The Mexican rider was never able to re-emerge from the gravel, thus having to get off his RB19 and accept the last position on the starting grid in the GP which will start tomorrow morning at 07.00 in Italy. The excursion during Q1 was the final piece of a Saturday to forget for Perez. The winner of the Saudi Arabian GP had in fact ended up going out, again in turn 3, four times during FP3.

Checo’s version

At the end of the session, speaking with the journalists present on the Albert Park circuit, Perez justified his exit from the track with a brake balance technical problem, suggesting that the same problem that had slowed him down in the morning during the third free practice session had occurred during Q1. A thesis also supported ‘live’ in radio communications, in which Checo became angry with the team, reiterating that he had “same fucking problem“. In the Austrian team, however, not everyone seems to think the same way as Perez.

Marko’s reply

The historic adviser to the Milton Keynes stud farm, Helmut Markoin fact spoke as usual on ‘family’ TV, Servus TV, effectively denying the version provided by its second pilot. According to the Graz manager, only the track exits during FP3 were connected to a brake problem. In qualifying, however, this problem would have been solved and #11’s mistake would be linked to a trivial error in the pilot’s evaluationmisled by the track conditions.

“Slippery asphalt”

“We had a problem with the engine braking in the PL3s Marko admitted. under braking we didn’t get the adjustment right. For this reason Sergio was unstable and there was understeer. [In occasione del problema di Perez in qualifica] there was some thrust from the engine, but it wasn’t like in the free practice sessions. At the start [il tracciato] it was a bit slippery and unfortunately he slipped out”. A simple driving error, then. Difficult to know at this point what the truth is. Certainly the Mexican driver’s Australian weekend started as worse as he could not have been.