Friday, March 31, 2023



| Updated 04/01/2023 10:27h.



Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Faith Robes Color: Brown

The second great procession of this spring will depart from the Capuchin church of San Francisco de Asís at 6:00 p.m. by the Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Faith, which processions its owner, the work of Antonio Fernández Dorrego (1954) and Santa María Los Angeles, by the sculptor Antonio Jesús Yuste Navarro (2014).

On this Passion Saturday and at the door of the Real Casino, as a novelty, there will be a great parade in front of the procession of Faith, which also includes Calle Jabonerías on its itinerary. The institution is made up of a procession of Nazarenes dressed in tobacco-colored velvet tunics, with hoods that cover the faces of both penitents and mayordomos and shelves. On their feet they wear frailuna sandals and their waists are cinched by a white cord.

A little later, at eight o’clock, the Nazarene itinerary will return to the orchard procession organized by the Very Illustrious and Venerable Brotherhood of the Most Holy Christ of Charity from the remedial temple of Santa Catalina.

There are several novelties that Charity incorporates this year, according to its president Antonio José García Romero, the authentic architect of the takeoff of this brotherhood in recent years. At the Expolio pass, a new esparto basket will be displayed, with the nails and the hammer. Behind San Juan, a representation of the Nuestra Señora de la Paz-Jesuitinas school will parade, since the brotherhood has become twinned with the center.

La Caridad floods the streets all day long. Its call will announce the celebration of the parade while the shelves and ends of La Oración prepare the palm tree that will display the paso. The artistic proposal is completed with steps by José Hernández Navarro, Arturo Serra Gómez, Manuel Ardil Pagán, Pedro J. Arrúe de Mora, Rafael Roses Rivadavia or Francisco Salzillo.

Itinerary

18.00 – San Francisco de Asís, Circular (center), Alfonso X el Sabio (center), Santo Domingo (emergency step), Trapería, Hernández Amores, Nicolás Salzillo.

19.50 – Cardinal Belluga, Frenería, Puxmarina, Sociedad, San Bartolomé, José Esteve Mora, Jabonerías, Julián Romea, Echegaray, Santa Clara (emergency step), Enrique Villar Bas, Santa Ana, Alfonso X el Sabio (center), Circular (center) .

22.15 – San Francisco de Asis.

Steps



1. SAINT MARY OF THE ANGELS

Antonio Jesus Yuste Navarro. 2014. 24 shelves.

2. MOST HOLY CHRIST OF FAITH

Antonio Fernandez Dorrego. Around 1959. 32 shelves.

Very Illustrious and Venerable Brotherhood of the Most Holy Christ of Charity Robes Color: Corinthian Red

Itinerary



20.00 – Church of Santa Catalina, Santa Catalina, Flores, Cristo de la Esperanza, San Pedro, Jara Carrillo, Martínez Tornel (emergency step), Tomás Maestre, Glorieta de España, Arenal.

21.00 – Cardinal Belluga, Nicolás Salzillo, Hernández Amores, Trapería, Santo Domingo (right – emergency step), Santa Ana, Alfonso X the Wise, Santa Clara, Echegaray, Julián Romea, Fernández Ardavín, Santa Gertrudis, Calderón de la Barca, José Esteve Mora, San Bartolomé, Santa Catalina (emergency step).

23.15 – Church of Santa Catalina

Steps



1. PRAYER IN THE GARDEN

Arturo Serra Gomez. 1996. 28 shelves.

2. THE FLAGELLATION

Jose Hernandez Navarro. 2007. 28 shelves.

3. THE CROWNING WITH THORNS

Jose Hernandez Navarro. 2009-2013. 28 shelves.

4. OUR FATHER JESUS

PATH OF CALVARY

Manuel Ardil Pagan. 1999.

Pedro J. Arrue de Mora. 2006. 26 shelves.

5. HOLY WOMAN VERONICA

Jose Hernandez Navarro. 2003. 26 shelves.

6. THE DEPOILATION OF CHRIST

Ramon Cuenca Santo. 2022. 28 shelves.

7. SAN JOHN

Ramon Cuenca Santo. 2013. 26 shelves.

8. SORROWFUL MARY

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1742. 24 shelves.

9. MOST HOLY CHRIST OF CHARITY

Rafael Roses Rivadavia. 1994. 28 shelves.