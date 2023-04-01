Friday, March 31, 2023
Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Faith
Robes Color: Brown
The second great procession of this spring will depart from the Capuchin church of San Francisco de Asís at 6:00 p.m. by the Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Faith, which processions its owner, the work of Antonio Fernández Dorrego (1954) and Santa María Los Angeles, by the sculptor Antonio Jesús Yuste Navarro (2014).
On this Passion Saturday and at the door of the Real Casino, as a novelty, there will be a great parade in front of the procession of Faith, which also includes Calle Jabonerías on its itinerary. The institution is made up of a procession of Nazarenes dressed in tobacco-colored velvet tunics, with hoods that cover the faces of both penitents and mayordomos and shelves. On their feet they wear frailuna sandals and their waists are cinched by a white cord.
A little later, at eight o’clock, the Nazarene itinerary will return to the orchard procession organized by the Very Illustrious and Venerable Brotherhood of the Most Holy Christ of Charity from the remedial temple of Santa Catalina.
There are several novelties that Charity incorporates this year, according to its president Antonio José García Romero, the authentic architect of the takeoff of this brotherhood in recent years. At the Expolio pass, a new esparto basket will be displayed, with the nails and the hammer. Behind San Juan, a representation of the Nuestra Señora de la Paz-Jesuitinas school will parade, since the brotherhood has become twinned with the center.
La Caridad floods the streets all day long. Its call will announce the celebration of the parade while the shelves and ends of La Oración prepare the palm tree that will display the paso. The artistic proposal is completed with steps by José Hernández Navarro, Arturo Serra Gómez, Manuel Ardil Pagán, Pedro J. Arrúe de Mora, Rafael Roses Rivadavia or Francisco Salzillo.
Itinerary
18.00 – San Francisco de Asís, Circular (center), Alfonso X el Sabio (center), Santo Domingo (emergency step), Trapería, Hernández Amores, Nicolás Salzillo.
19.50 – Cardinal Belluga, Frenería, Puxmarina, Sociedad, San Bartolomé, José Esteve Mora, Jabonerías, Julián Romea, Echegaray, Santa Clara (emergency step), Enrique Villar Bas, Santa Ana, Alfonso X el Sabio (center), Circular (center) .
22.15 – San Francisco de Asis.
Steps
1. SAINT MARY OF THE ANGELS
Antonio Jesus Yuste Navarro. 2014. 24 shelves.
2. MOST HOLY CHRIST OF FAITH
Antonio Fernandez Dorrego. Around 1959. 32 shelves.
Very Illustrious and Venerable Brotherhood of the Most Holy Christ of Charity
Robes Color: Corinthian Red
Itinerary
20.00 – Church of Santa Catalina, Santa Catalina, Flores, Cristo de la Esperanza, San Pedro, Jara Carrillo, Martínez Tornel (emergency step), Tomás Maestre, Glorieta de España, Arenal.
21.00 – Cardinal Belluga, Nicolás Salzillo, Hernández Amores, Trapería, Santo Domingo (right – emergency step), Santa Ana, Alfonso X the Wise, Santa Clara, Echegaray, Julián Romea, Fernández Ardavín, Santa Gertrudis, Calderón de la Barca, José Esteve Mora, San Bartolomé, Santa Catalina (emergency step).
23.15 – Church of Santa Catalina
Steps
1. PRAYER IN THE GARDEN
Arturo Serra Gomez. 1996. 28 shelves.
2. THE FLAGELLATION
Jose Hernandez Navarro. 2007. 28 shelves.
3. THE CROWNING WITH THORNS
Jose Hernandez Navarro. 2009-2013. 28 shelves.
4. OUR FATHER JESUS
PATH OF CALVARY
Manuel Ardil Pagan. 1999.
Pedro J. Arrue de Mora. 2006. 26 shelves.
5. HOLY WOMAN VERONICA
Jose Hernandez Navarro. 2003. 26 shelves.
6. THE DEPOILATION OF CHRIST
Ramon Cuenca Santo. 2022. 28 shelves.
7. SAN JOHN
Ramon Cuenca Santo. 2013. 26 shelves.
8. SORROWFUL MARY
Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1742. 24 shelves.
9. MOST HOLY CHRIST OF CHARITY
Rafael Roses Rivadavia. 1994. 28 shelves.
