This Wednesday, the Ministry of Health of Peru, through the National Center for Epidemiology and Disease Control (CDC), issued an epidemiological alert due to the significant growth of dengue cases in the country. The measure seeks to reinforce preventive actions and ensure the proper processing of laboratory tests.

According to the report of the Epidemiological Chamber No. 3-2024, Peru has registered a total of 6,618 cases of dengue. Of this number, 2,654 have been confirmed, while 3,964 are considered probable, according to the official statement from the ministry.

The statement also highlighted the notification of two deaths, one in the Cuzco region and another in La Libertad. Additionally, four cases of death are under investigation in San Martín, Piura, Junín and Amazonas.

The regions most affected by dengue are Piura, with 1,045 cases, followed by Ica (757), La Libertad (740), San Martín (724) and Áncash (538). Given this situation, the ministry has implemented technical assistance in these areas to strengthen combat strategies against the transmitting mosquito.

Dengue, a viral disease transmitted by the 'Aedes aegypti' mosquito, reproduces in stagnant water in various containers.

Common symptoms include high fever, headache, eye pain, rash, muscle and joint pain. However, warning signs such as intense and persistent abdominal pain, continuous vomiting, bleeding of the mucous membranes, nose and gums, as well as drowsiness, irritability and weakness are alerted.



Currently, the presence of dengue cases extends to 20 regions of the country, including Callao, bordering Lima, showing an upward trend that health authorities seek to control through preventive measures and constant monitoring.

