Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Putin strengthens his control over the Wagner mercenary group. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev/TASS

In June 2023, the private army wanted to overthrow Putin – now he is integrating combat units from the Wagner mercenary force into the Russian National Guard.

Moscow – Russia strengthens his influence on the Wagner mercenary troop. Three of Wagner's former combat units would be integrated into the first volunteer corps of the Russian National Guard, the British Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday (February 1) on X (formerly Twitter).

The integration of the Wagner combat units indicates that the private army has been successfully subordinated to the Russian National Guard. This would give the Russian state more command and control over the group.

Russia could deploy Wagner fighters in Ukraine and Africa

On December 25th Wladimir Putin according to the British, signed a document allowing the National Guard (Rosgvardia) to create volunteer squads. These are likely to be used in Ukraine and various African countries. Rosgvardia is supposed to offer volunteers various contracts: six months for Ukraine, nine months for missions in Africa.

Since the beginning of War in Ukraine was the Private army always in focus international reporting. Wagner fought alongside the regular Russian troops in Ukraine for a long time until leader Yevgeny Prigozhin instigated a coup attempt in June 2023 – and failed. A few weeks later, Prigozhin died in a plane crash. (lm)