Two of the most powerful teams in the world face each other on matchday 1 of group C in qualifying for Euro 2024. The last time these two teams met, Roberto Mancini’s men won 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League. Here is everything you need to know about the game.
City: Naples
Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
Date: Thursday March 23
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico.
Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic
VAR: To be confirmed
Television channel: Movistar +
Live stream: Movistar
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Cadena SER, Cadena Cope, Radio Marca and Youtube del Chiringuito de Jugones.
Neither of the two teams arrive with injuries, since only healthy players have entered the call for the selectors.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Austria
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Albanian
|
1-3V
|
Friendly
|
Hungary
|
0-2V
|
Nations League
|
England
|
1-0V
|
Nations League
|
Germany
|
5-2D
|
Nations League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
France
|
1-2 D
|
world
|
Senegal
|
3-0V
|
world
|
Welsh
|
0-3V
|
world
|
USA
|
0-0E
|
world
|
Iran
|
6-2V
|
world
|
Game
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Italy vs England
|
1-0
|
Nations League
|
Italy vs England
|
1-1
|
Euro Final Phase
|
england vs italy
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Italy vs England
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
england vs italy
|
1-2
|
World Cup 2014
Italy 2-2 England
