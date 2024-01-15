Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 01/15/2024 – 6:33

The Credit Order Document (DOC), one of the most traditional and most used means of bank transfer in recent years, will be discontinued today. At 10pm, financial institutions across the country will stop making transfers in this modality. Appointments can be made until the closing time of the operation with a deadline of February 29th.

Special Credit Transfer (TEC) operations, which are operations carried out exclusively by companies to pay benefits to employees, will also be discontinued.

Created in 1985, DOC has fallen into disuse since the implementation of Pix, which appeared in November 2020 and does not charge bank fees. A survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) shows that DOC was not even among the five main payment methods used in 2023. The preference was for PIX, followed by credit cards and debit cards.

Pix was the most used payment method in 2022, with 24.1 billion transactions carried out using the instant payment method.

See the ranking of most used models:

PIX

credit card

Debit card

Ticket

TED (Direct Electronic Transfer)

Check

DOC (Credit Order Document)