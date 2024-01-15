The main Sverdlovsk paratrooper Teterin was declared unfit to participate in the Northern Military District

The chairman of the Sverdlovsk branch of the Union of Paratroopers of Russia and a member of the regional Public Chamber, Evgeny Teterin, accused of mediation in bribes (part 4 of article 291.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), was declared unfit for military service, which is why he may not return to the zone of a special military operation (SVO ). This was announced by his lawyer Dmitry Bushukhin.

Teterin was wounded and is undergoing rehabilitation

Bushukhin said that his client performed combat missions as part of an assault group. He was wounded in the Northern Military District zone, so he is now undergoing rehabilitation.

Perhaps Evgeny Pavlovich will return to the front, but in a different status Dmitry Bushukhinadvocate

At the same time, the chief paratrooper of the Urals refused to disclose details, citing a command ban.

Military man accused of intermediary in bribes

Teterin and two other people were detained in November 2021. According to investigators, the director of the Uralshcheben company, whose enterprise caused damage to nature amounting to over 400 million rubles, handed over the bribe to the intermediary, who took the money to Teterin, who was supposed to hand it over to a representative of the prosecutor's office.

On November 18 of the same year, the Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg arrested Teterin and sent him into custody. He categorically denied his guilt, declared the ordered nature of the criminal prosecution and called the accusations nonsense.

Photo: Anna Mayorova / URA.RU / TASS

On Monday, January 15, 2024, Teterin also refused to admit guilt. “I did not do what I am accused of. If I wanted to hide, I would have done so. Instead I came back.” noted paratrooper in conversation with E1.RU.

Since the end of 2021, Teterin asked to be placed under house arrest, but he was refused, citing the fact that the paratrooper could influence other participants in the case. In June 2022, the head of the Sverdlovsk branch of the Union of Paratroopers of Russia released from the pre-trial detention center and transferred to house arrest, and at the end of the year Teterin left for the Northern Military District zone.

Teterin fought in Afghanistan and received an award from Putin

Evgeniy Teterin was born on December 23, 1966 in Yekaterinburg. He took part in combat operations in Afghanistan and Syria and has awards, including the Order of the Red Star, the Medal for Courage, and the Ministry of Defense Medal for Participant in Military Operations in Syria.

In addition, on January 15, after the court hearing, Teterin told, that he received the medal “For Bravery”, II degree, established by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Yes, I was awarded the medal “For Bravery”, II degree, for special services to the Fatherland,” he said and showed a certificate for the award signed by Putin.