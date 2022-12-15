The former conservative president, Jair Bolsonaro, along with his vice-presidential formula and several other members of his work team, are being investigated by the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) for, allegedly, having disseminated false information that discredited the legitimacy of the electoral results of 2022 that gave Luis Inacio Lula da Silva the winner.

The complaint, presented by the party of president-elect da Silva, it also investigates a possible abuse of political and economic power with the aim of winning the elections which took place on October 2.

The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, defended the fight against disinformation and said that any dispute against the result will follow due legal process.

The facts that the Superior Electoral Tribunal must determine is whether the Liberal Party, headed by Jair Bolsonaro, his formula and some members of his electoral team, really whether or not it incurred in the aggravating circumstance of having disseminated false or erroneous information about the electoral electionswith the aim of discrediting or destabilizing the elections and the system itself.

Faced with the spread of disinformation and the responsibility of the platforms themselves, the president of the TSE maintained that he had no doubts about the need to change the legislation to punish those who spread erroneous information.

“The platforms are still considered technology companies, and they are the largest media companies in the world (…) The platforms are in a legal vacuum, precisely because they are the largest technology companies,” he observed.

Regarding the abuse of political and economic power It will be determined if Jair Bolsonaro took advantage of his position as president to increase the money offered in social programs and to accelerate payments to vulnerable populations. with the aim of gaining favor.

This Tuesday, the TSE maintained the investigation process against Jair Bolsonaro and Braga Netto, after the Liberal Party stated that the Electoral Justice of Brazil was incompetent to judge action on the meeting of the President of the Republic with ambassadors. This thesis was unanimously rejected by the Court.

The complaint presented by the Democratic Workers Party is based on an event that Bolsonaro held with the presence of foreign ambassadors in July 2022. In this meeting broadcast on TV, the President of the Republic allegedly carried out attacks against the electoral system and authorities judicial.

