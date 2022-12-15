Abu Dhabi (WAM)
The search for the Prince of Poets began in the tenth season by starting the presentation of the recording episodes of direct interviews that were held in Abu Dhabi during successive days of research, tests and evaluations that were distinguished by all the dreamy situations and moments of the participating poets, and the arduous task of selecting the best of the poets for the members of the committee arbitration.
The jury for this season included Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, Dr. Amani Fouad, Professor of Modern Literary Criticism at the Academy of Arts in Cairo, and Dr. Mohamed Hajjo, Professor of Semiotics and Discourse Analysis at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at Mohammed V University in Rabat.
The Emirati and Abu Dhabi satellite channels, Baynunah, broadcast on Wednesday evening the first recording episode of the program, organized and produced by the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee. He is the owner of a scholarly career full of giving and achievement. He is a literary critic with insight into the arts of Arabic literature, comparative literature, literary theory and methods of modern criticism, and a translator. The program emphasized that the memory of the late will never be lost because of his achievements that will be immortalized in history and the program in particular.
Decisive competitions
The episode witnessed decisive poetic competitions, during which the interviews of the participants that took place via direct visual communication with the jury were reviewed, and a group of creative poets and poets of Arab and non-Arab nationalities participated in it, who presented their best and competed vigorously with their eyes looking forward to the “title of the Prince of Poets” and the seal of poetry. And the emirate’s cold.
The episode also documented, in a new way, a lot of creativity and suspense for the interviews and statements made by the participating poets in this episode, through which they expressed their impression and opinion in the competition, before standing before the jury and after they sat on the chair and presented their contributions, as they announced with high confidence and from an early stage The challenge and the competition for the title, the veil of poetry and the Principality Ring. It is noteworthy in the episode that many poets participated in the program in its previous sessions, including those who participated for the second time in a row.
Poetic creativity
On the other hand, most of the poems were praised by the jury, while some of them attracted the attention of the committee members due to their completeness in terms of meaning, structure, poetic images and modernity, as well as distinguished recitation, and the high level of poetic language in their texts, as some were able to surprise the jury with their poetic creativity.
