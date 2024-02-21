Ukrainian sociologists at KIIS noted the rapid decline in Zelensky’s rating

Ukrainian sociologists of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted public opinion polls among the population regarding the most significant political figures and noted a rapid decline in the rating of Vladimir Zelensky, reports RIA News.

KIIS noted that until February 2022, Zelensky had 37 percent of support; after the start of the special military operation (SVO), by May 2022, the level of trust soared to 90 percent. Over the past two months, the politician has lost 13 percent of citizens who trust him, the same as a year and a half before.

Experts attribute this to the resignation of the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, failures at the front and delays in the supply of aid from the United States.

The ex-commander-in-chief himself has become the most popular figure among Ukrainians; 94 percent of respondents trust him; only four percent distrust him. In second place is the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the country, Kirill Budanov (66 percent trust, 19 percent do not). Zelensky has 64 and 35 percent, respectively.

40 percent of Ukrainians trust the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, 21 percent do not trust him, and 35 percent do not know who he is talking about. At the same time, sociologists clarified that the surveys were conducted even before the change in commander-in-chief.

“It’s obvious to everyone that new faces are needed there. The difference between official rhetoric and public sentiment is huge. The authorities and the people are separated by an abyss,” explained Ruslan Bortnyk, director of the Ukrainian Institute of Political Analysis and Management.

A previously closed sociological survey conducted for the Ukrainian authorities at the end of January showed the readiness and desire of Ukrainians to make peace with Russia, even through concessions. As Ukrayinska Pravda wrote, this was the reason for the decision to dismiss Valery Zaluzhny.