In addition to the first official trailer and the release date, FromSoftware has shared a rich gallery online new images Of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreewhile some came from an interview given to IGN by Hidetaka Miyazaki unpublished details related to expansion.

For example, the studio boss revealed to IGN USA that the Shadow Lands, the setting that forms the backdrop to the DLC, will be a completely new area, separate from the Interregnum and similar in size if not larger than that of Sepolcride. The Senzaluce will explore this new area far and wide, retracing the steps of Miquella, who will play a key role in this new story.

In terms of structure, the Shadow Lands will be similar to what we have already seen in the base game, so we will find open-world areas that connect large dungeons and other smaller ones. The same goes for progression and level of challenge, with players being free to explore freely and wanting to try their hand at optional challenges and bossessome of which will provide intense moments like those experienced by players against Malenia.