His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed with Javier Mele, President of the Argentine Republic, during a phone call, the relations of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Argentine Republic and ways to develop them in a way that serves their common interests.

During the call, the two sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation horizons, especially in the investment, economic, commercial and other vital areas that constitute a basic foundation for development and progress.