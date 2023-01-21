If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

The first month of the year always comes with boxes of lettuce, oranges, cauliflower, cabbage, spinach, leeks or tangerines. And we, of course, take advantage of all these seasonal foods to prepare recipes like those on our new weekly menu. Baby hearts with salmon, roasted Brussels sprouts with cheddar sauce or a coleslaw, carrot and parsley salad: we have something for everyone.

Monday, January 23

FIRST: BUDS WITH SALMON

Although its price was high before, smoked salmon has become an affordable ingredient that we can celebrate with this classic salad: serving it on a Duralex plate is optional, but highly recommended.

SECOND: WIENER SCHNITZEL

The capital of Austria is not only known for the Sachertorte and the opera, but also for its schnitzel. To prepare it we need white veal rump or hip, although there are those who use pork, turkey or chicken.

DESSERT: CREPES SUZETTE

Some jewels of international haute cuisine that, after years of neglect and decline, have fallen into the sack of old food. Help them regain their flashy dessert status and flambé them in style.

Tuesday January 24

FIRST: SOUP OF BROCCOLI AND RED LENTILS

The fastest cooking legume and a good amount of seasonal vegetables are the base of a cream that can be served hot, cold or at room temperature. The quark and the croutons put the icing on it.

SECOND: PASTA WITH BOTTARGA

If you are looking for a pasta recipe that is easy and quick to make, but that does not clash with a special dinner, ‘pasta with bottarga’ is made for you. It is delicate, tasty and will make you look like a Medici.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Wednesday, January 25

FIRST: ‘TARALLI’ FROM PUGLIA

In the Italian region of Puglia it is very typical to serve these mini bagels as an appetizer. The best thing is that these taralli They admit many variations in their ingredients.

SECOND: ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH CHEDDAR SAUCE

If you have childhood trauma from overcooking these miniature cabbages, you can make peace with them by roasting them in the oven and washing them down with a cheese sauce you’ll want to eat by the spoonful.

DESSERT: CINNAMON ROLLS

The mass of the classics cinnamon rolls it is versatile. With it we can prepare other breakfasts or snacks with sweet and savory fillings: try it once and start thinking about your favorite combination.

Thursday January 26

FIRST: CABBAGE, CARROT AND PARSLEY SALAD

A combination of winter ingredients typical of Macedonian cuisine, resulting in a fresh, colorful and tasty recipe. And suitable for vegans because there are no ingredients of animal origin.

SECOND: GOLDEN COD WITHOUT STRAW POTATOES

A traditional Portuguese dish in which we change the straw potatoes for others cut as for an omelette. The result, a game of textures that does not disappoint.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Friday January 27

FIRST: SOUP OF LEEK AND ROASTED GARLIC

If when we turn on the oven to cook anything we add a few heads of garlic, we will get a soft and candied version of them. We can use them in dishes like this tasty cream.

SECOND: SPINACH WITH CHICKPEAS AND PRAWNS

A very simple technique to cook thawed spinach directly in a skillet or casserole. You just have to drain them well to remove excess water and get the best result.

DESSERT: COOKIES WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS

Finding out why they go well or badly is not easy. Good thing we – with a little help from physics, and a little from chemistry – have done it for you.

Saturday January 28

MAIN DISH: CAULIFLOWER WITH BECHAMEL

The creaminess of the béchamel, the flavor of the melted and crunchy cheese thanks to the gratin and a base of cauliflower cooked to the point: in this revision of the eighties dish the vegetables do not go too far.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to wash off your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to its juiciness.

Sunday January 29

MAIN DISH: OCTOPUS WITH THAI CURRY, COCONUT MILK AND PISTACHIO

The meat and the flavor of the octopus accompanied by the spiciness and acidity of the Thai curry, the creaminess and sweetness of the coconut milk and the crunch of the pistachios make up a dish of ten.

DESSERT: DAIRY-FREE ORANGE FLAN

Let’s take advantage of the fact that oranges are in season to make a different flan, with almond milk and orange blossom water. The cubed orange flan, the orange giving it all or the naranjil holistic flan.

the drink of the weekend

MATCHA TEA

What “pacha” with matcha tea? Isn’t this headline really cool? While we punish ourselves with several lashes for being funny, we tell you the essentials about trendy tea and recommend some places to drink it.

